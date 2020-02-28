Commissioners heard an updated presentation on the status of the Marshall Animal Shelter, as well as approved a motion to move to the next phase of the plan at Thursday night’s meeting.
The approval allowed for the ability of the city to advertise for the development design and construction of the new animal shelter.
City Manager Mark Rohr said that this was the next step in the Design/Build shelter plan commissioners previously approved. He also presented schematics for the new shelter during the meeting, also showcasing the official address of the planned shelter which will be at 2502 E. Travis Street.
This location is not currently owned by the city, according to Rohr, who stated that there was an agreement with Marshall Independent School District for the two acres of property in return for building an access road that would benefit the school and help reduce traffic.
An outline for the expected timeline of the project was also presented, including beginning the placement of advertisements for the project on March 1, and an expected ribbon cutting on the completed shelter on April 23 this year.
Rohr also outlined the members of the committee who assisted in the process of the creation of the center, which includes Chris Kemper, the director of the Longview shelter, Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, Public Works Director Eric Powell, Jerry Cargill, who is responcible for the fundraising aspect of the shelter, Marshall Animal Shelter Director Shlly Godwin and Commissioner Ware as a liaison between the commission and the committee.
Cargill also presented to the commission during the meeting about the fundraising efforts of the project. Rohr said that based on the current committements and fundraising done the project can be fully funded.
“We are basically getting the shelter for 45 percent off,” Rohr said.
Leo Morris officially took the oath of commissioner Thursday, after being selected for District Two’s interim commissioner position by commissioner’s in a three to two vote.
A number of community members came to the meeting to speak against the appointment of Lewis to the position at that time.
Many who spoke up during the citizens comments portion of the meeting spoke of Former Commissioner for District Two Gail Beil, and the work that she did during her time in the position.
Former Commissioner William Halliday also spoke up at the meeting to question the authenticity of the vote to select Morris, stating that it should have required a majority vote, or at least four in favor of Morris.
These comments prompter Commissioner Larry Hurta to vacate the vote to appoint Lewis into the position.
Hurta was not present for the interviews of the potential appointees to the position, or during the vote itself, which he said was due to work conflicts.
The motion was not approved, with Hurta and Commissioner Doug Lewis voting in favor and Commissioners Marvin Bonner, Amy Ware, Vernia Calhoun and Mayor Terri Brown voting against the motion.
Stop sign questions
Two community members also spoke during the citizens comments portion of the meeting regarding a lack of appropriate markings on newly placed stop signs, emphasizing the sign located at the intersection of Lafayette and Houston.
Chris Horsley spoke during the meeting, requesting the commission remove the stop signs and refund any community member who received a ticket for accidentally running the improperly marked signs.
Chief Carruth also presented the annual findings for the 2019 Racial Profiling Report from the Marshall Police Department.
Community block grants
No community member came forward for a public hearing held on the proposed distribution of the Community Development Block Grant funding for this year.
Commissioners reviewed the proposed distributions, with Commissioner Morris asking Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison for explanations as to why two organizations who applied did not receive funding.
Morrison stated that a conflict of interest and a lack of being an official 501c3 organization are the two qualifications that prevented those organizations from receiving funding this year.
During the discussion Rohr emphasized the importance that this funding plays in the continued work towards the goals outlined in the city’s Mobilize Marshall plan.
Commissioners Hurta and Lewis also expressed concern over a cut in the amount of funding for the Boys and Girls club proposed this year from 2019.
Morrison stated that the amount proposed was based on a percentage and not a dollar amount, and that the organization received the same percentage of the grant money as they had the previous year.
Additional actions
The first reading of an ordinance to regulate where animals are able to be located in city buildings was passed during the meeting.
Public Works Director Eric Powell said that the ordinance came to be from discussions with leagues operating out of Airport Park during contract negotiations earlier this year. Powell stated that both entities had expressed problems with pets on the fields used by the groups, and that the city had promised to put up signs to work to prevent this.
Powell said that upon finding that the city did not have the power to put up such signs, this ordinance was proposed to grant them the ability to do so.
The second reading of an ordinance regarding parking was passed without change, along with a resolution to cancel the election in May for District 5 due to incumbent commissioner Vernia Calhoun being unopposed in the district.
Mayor Brown also passed a resolution making February officially teen dating violence awareness month.
Morrison presented to the commission more data regarding 2019 Wonderland of Lights Festival.
The data was able to track where visitors to the festival were from, including city and state, as well as how volunteerism and donations for the festival have fallen in the last few years.
Morrison said that city staff has taken on a lot of the burden of the project, and proposed looking at making changes in years to come, including potentially moving the starting date of the festival from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to the Saturday after it.
He said that this would also coincide with Small Business Saturday, and the city could work to promote both simultaneously.
Additional stories for projects and reports discussed in this meeting will follow in The Marshall News Messenger.