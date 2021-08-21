For most people, the words “animal shelter” automatically conjure up an image of dogs. There are nearly as many cats and kittens in shelters as there are dogs, and outcomes for them are far less likely to be positive.
Two comparisons illustrate the feline disadvantage. Cats represent nearly 70% of all shelter animals euthanized; about twice the number of dogs. Fewer cats are reunited with their owners; roughly 90,000 claimed vs. 620,000 dogs claimed.
Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) is making strides in helping more shelter cats find homes. According to Jana Hernandez, FOMA Adoption, Foster, and Transportation Manager, some of the methods they use to place dogs cannot be used with cats.
“Cat adoption events all have to be held indoors,” said Hernandez.
FOMA currently showcases adoptable cats at Petsense in Marshall, alternating time with the Harrison County Humane Society’s Pet Place. They are also posted on Facebook and on the Petfinder and Adopt a Pet websites.
FOMA has never before placed cats on transport for adoption in other states. Kelli Smith and Jennifer Kridakorn, FOMA Cat Foster and Adoption Coordinators, hope to change that.
“Megan Benson really started the ball rolling on this, and I’m looking forward to implementing the plan,” said Smith, adding that they are waiting for adoption levels, which fell for cats earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic, to get back to normal in target states.
Currently, almost as many cats are being adopted through FOMA’s foster program as dogs. In 2019, only two cats were fostered and adopted this way, and 58 in 2020. So far this year, 102 cats have come under FOMA’s care.
Both Smith and Hernandez agree that the biggest hurdle to saving more cats and kittens is a lack of volunteers, especially fosters.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact FOMA through email, FriendsOfMarshallAnimals@gmail.com,or via Facebook.