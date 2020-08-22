The 13th annual Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run 5k race series hosted in Marshall is planning to go virtual this year to protect from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
According to Derrick Morgan, Director of Marketing for the Travis Manion Foundation, participants are encouraged to run individually on the weekend of Sept. 11, but can participate in the run at any date, time, and place of their convenience.
“The race typically takes place in-person in Marshall and across the country each year,” Morgan said. “However, based on local and state guidelines, the race will take place virtually in 2020.”
The event is usually held in more than 90 locations across the country and around the world, including in Marshall.
“This year’s race series will have a much bigger focus on the opportunity for runners to participate virtually. The race series is dedicated to uniting communities to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor our veterans, military, and first responders who dedicate their lives to serving others,” Morgan said.
In 2019, the Marshall community hosted the 9/11 Heroes Run, which has taken place in the community for the past several years.
This year community members interested in participating can register to participate individually. The virtual runner option allows participants to choose their own date, time, and location where they can run, walk, or ruck the 5K at their own pace.
To ensure the safety of participants, volunteers, Spartans, and members of the community Morgan said that the TMF has been working closely with local and state officials.
“The majority of races across the country have transitioned to virtual participation, with a small number of cities scheduled to still host physical races with designated safety protocols in place,” Morgan said.
He said that the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he pulled his wounded teammates to safety.
“Before his final deployment, Travis visited Rescue One in NYC — famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11 — and returned home with a deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq,” Morgan said. “At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day. The 9/11 Heroes Run will also acknowledge the hard work of all of our nation’s frontline healthcare workers, who especially this year, have continued to serve selflessly and valiantly during a time of uncertainty against an invisible enemy.”
For the 2020 race series, Travis Manion Foundation has again partnered with GORUCK for a ruck division of 9/11 Heroes Run.
Morgan said that Rucking is moving with weight on your back and is the foundation of Special Forces training. It combines strength and cardio, is adaptable to anyone’s goals based on the amount of weight carried, and is a popular, empowering activity for those who hate to run or find it boring.
“While in most communities we may not be able to stand side by side this September, now more than ever I challenge all Americans to join our Spartans as we honor those who stepped up when our country needed them the most following the events of 9/11. We’ll also run to honor our frontline workers, who exemplify that same bravery everyday as they risk their lives battling an invisible enemy,” said TMF President Ryan Manion. “The sense of unity displayed in the days following 9/11 and during our current crisis exemplifies the strength of our national character, and inspires us to honor the legacies of those lost, as well as those who still lead the charge.”
For more information about the race series or to register, visit www.911heroesrun.org.