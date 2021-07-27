A ‘Back 2 School Giveaway” is set for August 7 at West End Park, hosted by East Texas Open Arms Foundation, Kings & Queens Community Center, the Heavy Hitterz motorcycle club and Marshall Longhorns. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the park located at 1401 W. Houston St. Free food, supplies, uniforms and more are in store.
A jewelry raffle for a girl and a boy will be conducted. Organizers encourage all to come and get equipped with what they need in preparation for the new school year.
“Bring the kids,” co-organizer Shereka Newson encouraged. “We will have back packs, supplies, new and used uniforms.
“Come down and have a great time and get what you need for the kids,” she said.
For more information or details on how to join or support, call (903) 263-6533 or (903) 472-1846.