The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and the Marshall Economic Development Corporation are teaming up once again to host the 2023 Business and Industry expo and luncheon event on Thursday.
The event will begin with a business expo at the Marshall Convention Center, starting at 11 a.m. A wide range of Marshall businesses small and large, as well as local nonprofits, will be present during the event.
Then at 11:45 p.m., lunch will be served, followed by the annual program with six individual awards given out to honor those who have gone above and beyond the past year.
Awards for small business of the year, between one and 10 employees, and large business of the year between 11 and 50 employees will be awarded based on local nominations, as well as an award for industry of the year with 51 or more employees.
All nominees for the annual award must stimulate economic growth and or the creation of jobs, as well as provide a positive work environment, exemplary customer service, as well as community volunteerism in Marshall and Harrison County.
Additional awards for best boss of the year, best employee of the year, and best nonprofit business of the year will also be awarded during Thursday’s banquet.
All awardees were nominated by those locally, and chosen through committee based on detailed descriptions of their efforts, and why they deserve the recognition.
Thursday’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center. More information on the event can be found at www.facebook.com/MarshallChamberOfCommerce.