A caravan of bikers from the local and surrounding areas will make their rounds, once again, to Marshall, this Saturday, for the fourth annual Community Bike Ride and Toy Drive, bringing holiday cheer to help fulfill Christmas wishes.
“We’re just happy to be able to put a smile on the children’s faces,” said Shereka Newson, an organizer. “We plan to get bigger with each year that passes.”
The annual Community Bike Ride and Toy Drive event benefits families served by the Open Arms Foundation in Marshall as well as the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center in Gladewater.
For the event, motorcyclists from throughout the Marshall, Longview and Gladewater areas rally together to collect toys from designated collection sites, to be delivered for Christmas to underprivileged youth, including those sponsored in the Open Arms Foundation.
“We’re grateful,” said Candance Pierce, director of the foundation.
Pierce noted that this year marks the Open Arms Foundation’s fifth annual Christmas Giveback in which the foundation seeks sponsorships to help fulfill its mission of gift giving to children in need.
“As always, we’re happy to be doing it for the fifth year,” she said.
Pierce expressed her thanks to the host of biker clubs, who will be returning to Soul Palace restaurant in Marshall this Saturday, for their annual Community Bike Ride and Toy Drive that helps children her organization serves.
Participating motorcycle clubs are: Unique Riders, East Texas Performance, Triple BC, Hawg Riders, Cotton Club, Jazzy Jewels, Urban Creed and Heavy Hitterz. All riders must bring a $10 toy and wear a helmet.
“We’ll be their first stop again,” Pierce said of their delivery stop in Marshall at Soul Palace restaurant.
All recipients, including teenagers this year, will be on the scene to receive their gifts.
“This year they’ll have something for teenagers as well,” said Pierce. “It’s been more teenagers as it’s been growing.
“It’s always exciting; it’s always a blessing,” Pierce said of the annual toy drive. “It’s like it gets bigger and bigger each year.
“We’re just excited to see what will happen this year,” she said.
To help support the toy drive, biker clubs are asking to please donate new, unwrapped toys to local children this holiday season before Dec. 10 at designated drop-off locations. Drop off locations include Red Da Barber Shop at 2045 S. High St., in Longview; Tower Honda at 600 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Young Street Barbershop at 1019 BE Young St., in Longview; and Mass Connection Barber & Beauty Salon at 612 N. Border Ave. in Tyler.
Bikers will meet up Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., at Mount Calvary Church, 1105 El Paso Drive in Longview. They will begin their route at 9 a.m. with the first stop being at Soul Palace in Marshall, located at 612 S Carter St.