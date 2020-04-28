Area nonprofit organizations, charities and institutions hope to get a boost today from the annual East Texas Giving Day.
Hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation, the annual day of giving held each spring, seeks donations for East Texas area based nonprofits, charities and institutions through online giving.
Donors today are encouraged to go online to easttexasgivingday.org and make at least a $10 gift to one or more of the participating East Texas nonprofit organizations or donate to a central fund which will later divvy the money up between all participating organizations.
Participating nonprofit groups in East Texas are:
Gregg County: Asbury House Child Enrichment Center; Christian Women’s Jobs Corps of Gregg County; Community Healthcore Foundation; East Texas Symphonic Band; Family Promise of Longview; Friends of the Kilgore Public Library; Hiway 80 Rescue Mission; LeTourneau University; Longview Arboretum and Nature Center; Longview Symphony; Longview Teen Court Inc.; Longview Type One Diabetes Foundation; Longview World of Wonders; Newgate Mission; Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity; Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services; Silver Paws; Texas Shakespeare Festival; Trinity School of Texas; and Wiseman Ministries Inc.
Harrison County: Caddo Lake Institute; Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center; Texas Star Rescue; Twelve Way Foundation; and Wiley College.
Panola County: Daniel Springs Baptist Camp and Excellent Teen Choice.
Rusk County: Boys and Girls Club of Rusk County; Texas Baptist Institute & Seminary; The K9 Basco Foundation; United Way of Rusk County.
Upshur County: Gilmont Camp and Conference Center and Hannah House Maternity Homes.
“Giving Day is happening at an unprecedented time,” Kyle Penney, president of East Texas Communities Foundation said. “Nonprofits are responding to an increased demand for services in their communities. Meanwhile, donations have slowed due to the postponement of public fundraising events with concerns of the community spread of coronavirus.”
New on the website this year is information on immediate needs of nonprofit organizations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is important for nonprofits to be able to share information about the impact of the crisis,” Penney said. “We added the COVID-19 search filter to assist donors that want to know how agencies are being impacted by the pandemic.”
Some nonprofits agencies have secured funding sources that have agreed to match all the donations they receive through East Texas Giving Day.
“Unlocking these matching funds is critical to the nonprofits this year,” Penney said.