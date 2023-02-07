Joe Pine Coffee Shop’s annual Galentines Day event is planned again for this year, with the addition of a wide range of downtown businesses adding to the annual celebration.
Businesses, nonprofits and even local colleges will be participating in the annual event, which is planned for Feb. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.
To participate, community members can pick up a bingo card from listed businesses, work to visit enough of the events listed to create a bingo and be entered to win a number of prizes.
Each square of the bingo card will be made up with a different activity at different locations in Marshall, stretching from the Ginocchio restaurant at the Marshall Depot to Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall.
The more events covered by the community, the higher the prize they will be entered to win. Those who are able to get a bingo, whether horizontal, vertical or diagonal, will receive a free gift from Joe Pine Coffee Co. and be entered to win a downtown gift basket full of goodies and gift cards from local businesses.
Community members who are able to totally black out their cards by completing all of the listed activities will also be entered to win either four Amtrak round-trip tickets from the Marshall Depot to Dallas on Amtrak’s Texas Eagle, plus $200 spending money for lunch, museums, shopping and/or other fun activites in downtown Dallas or four box seats to Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall.
Prizes are sponsored by Richard and Christina Anderson, on behalf of the Marshall Depot Board and Memorial City Hall.
All bingo cards are to be turned into Joe Pine Coffee Co. before 8:45 p.m. during the event, when drawing to prize winners will take place. Community members will also be able to watch the drawing virtually through the coffee shop’s Facebook page.
Activities planned for the annual event include:
- Cookies, drinks and a special giveaway to the first 50 guests (with purchase): Addictions (inside The General Store)
- Mommy and Me Valentine Activity: Amazingly Sassy (inside The General Store)
- Temporary tattoos and Valentine-themed snacks and drinks: Audrey B’s Boutique
- Hair Tinsel with The Glam Room Salon: Black Bird Bathhouse
- Music trivia and smash chocolates and cookies with Pop Culture: Black Coffee Records
- Kissing Jar (Guess how many kisses?!) for prizes: Blissmoor Valley Ranch Store / The Blue Frog
- King Cake samples: Cajun Tex
- Homemade goodies and free sugar cookie decorating: Cakes by Aurora (inside The General Store)
- Wine tasting and chocolate covered strawberries: Central Perks
- Permanent Jewelry with Modern Merrigold: Deborah’s Boutique
- “Galentines at the Grand” Live music by students from ETBU and Crumbl cookies: The Marshall Grand (East Texas Baptist University)
- Sample appetizers: Foodie Tasting Room
- Build your own bouquet with ETX Flowers: Heirloom, House to Home
- Photo Booth, Wild Honey Creamery and Hazie Sue Vintage: Joe Pine Coffee Co.
- Video you and friends singing a love song to your Valentines on stage at Memorial City Hall accompanied by Pepper Holt compliments of Marshall Regional Arts Council
- Galentines Market at 203: Pietro’s (upstairs shopping with awesome vendors)
- Paint Your Own Cookies / Buy baked treats with Deep South Cookie Co.: Royal Cypress
- Build your own succulents: Southern Bandit Co.
- Make your own Valentine: The Brass Trunk
- Enter to win a vintage vase with fresh flowers: The Weisman
- Free punch cards to Square Nutrition available at Foodie Tasting Room
- Delicious surprises at The Ginocchio