HALLSVILLE — Patrons and supporters of the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation had a chance recently to celebrate the foundation’s recent work and contribution to teachers and students, while having some fun during the 2019 Get Rowdy, Get Loud — Uptown event at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The fundraiser event raised more than $127,000 for the foundation, which goes to fund its grants to teachers program, as well as dual credit scholarships for Hallsville High School students.
The 9th annual GRGL event serves as the foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year to enhance classroom learning for students across the district.
“The Education Foundation is proven agile, adept and responsible to shifting needs in education and the community, serving as the catalyst for educational excellence,” Hallsville ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Beth Godsey said. “The purpose behind the event is just as special as the evening itself. We provide mini-grants, innovative grants, and will introduce a new, Big Ideas grant this year.”
Godsey said the district’s dual credit scholarships have helped hundreds of high school students afford college courses while still in high school.
“In addition, we provide dual credit course scholarships to Hallsville High School students. The Foundation is a true difference maker in the Hallsville community, and this would not be possible without such amazing support from our corporate partners, business leaders, and community donors who continue to support the vital role that we play in shaping the future of Hallsville students,” she said. “It is with heartfelt gratitude that I thank the Get Rowdy, Get Loud committee, the sponsors, private donors, volunteers, guest speakers, and countless individuals who attended and donated money and auction items to our annual event and who made this year’s event the most successful ever.”
The foundation, founded in 2001, has donated more than $600,000 back to the school district in grants to teachers and dual credit scholarships.
Godsey said this year’s GRGL event was made possible through the support of Presenting Sponsors Richard and Amy Traweek and Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall; Diamond Sponsor Tobacco Junction, Platinum Sponsor Fidelity Communications, Gold Sponsors Guaranty Bank & Trust and Horseshoe Bossier City; Silver Sponsors Longview Bridge & Road, AEP Southwestern Electric Power Company-Pirkey Power Plant, Whataburger of East Texas, DKT Investments – Doyle & Karen Thomas, and Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative; Bronze Sponsors Sherwood Financial, VeraBank, VanDusen Timber, Harrison County Farm Bureau, Community Bank, Big Papa’s, Carmela Davis-CPA, Oil Bowl of Longview, Alliance Auto Auction, Welch Funeral Home, Margaritaville Resort Casino, Hallsville Veterinary Hospital, Thomas Oilfield Services; Community Sponsors Chick-fil-A and Texas Bank & Trust.
In addition, the foundation received underwriting donations from Ashleigh Buchanan–Goosehead Insurance, Jack Lenhart-Coldwell Banker Lenhart Properties, Brad & Kandi Horn, and Tanya Wilhelm.
For more information about the foundation, visit its website at hisdfoundation.org or call 903-668-5994.