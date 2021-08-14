Event coordinator Tomeka Howard announced that her annual Kids Fun Day event is planned for Aug. 22 in downtown Marshall, outside of the historical Harrison County Courthouse.
Howard said that the event will run from 1 to 7 p.m., with plans to make this year’s fun day bigger than ever before. This is the fourth year the event has been held, and the first year that it has been moved to downtown.
“I wanted to move it to a more comfortable location, I wanted everyone to feel safe to come out and enjoy,” Howard said.
The event is free and open to the public, with a wide range of booths and activities planned for children to enjoy.
Howard said that the event will feature face painting, snocone and cotton candy machines, a bounce house, a popcorn machine and more.
“I just want to make sure this event is all about the kids,” Howard said. “We have had a ton of back to school events, but we haven’t had anything that focus’ on what kids need, to let them let their hair down and go have fun.”
Howard also thanked all those who have sponsored the event, which includes YD Riderz, United state Christian leader ship organization, Pick and Pay, 318 ghost Rider, Ja’Naee Snapped, Beauty and More, Ken Johnson, Clinton Graves Jr., East Texas Mavericks, Kourtney Turner, Greek Water Riders, Blacktop Riders, 110 Bad Boys and Diva, Hometown Tire, East Texas Sport Center, DSR Riders, Shades By Tashaa, The Original Unified Riders, Ruff Riders, Harrison County fire Marshall, Marshall Manor nursing home, Glide Thru Riders, Marshall Longhorn, Keyunte Jackson, City view coffee shop LA, Benita Armstrong and Little Angels learning Center.
Anyone other businesses or community members interested in sponsoring the event, or learning more about it can reach out to Howard at 903-754-9441 for more information.