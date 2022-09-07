The Greater Caddo Lake Association ushered in the Labor Day weekend by hosting its annual BBQ fundraiser on Saturday in efforts to help protect and preserve the state’s beloved natural lake.
“This is the Greater Caddo Lake Association’s annual fundraiser, and we are raising money to help support the greenhouse that raises the weevils that eats the giant salvinia,” said board member Susan Sedberry. “GCLA’s mission is to keep Caddo natural.”
One way of doing that is to help support the weevil greenhouse, which is a bio-control-based giant salvinia management program operated by the nonprofit Caddo Biocontrol Alliance (CBA). The greenhouse breeds weevils that are released into the lake to help eradicate and control the spread of giant salvinia, a highly invasive aquatic fern.
Hattie Hackler, greenhouse manager, said funds raised by GCLA have helped the private weevil operation and its mission immensely.
“I work for Caddo Biocontrol Alliance. We operate the weevil greenhouses to fight the giant salvinia, specifically on Caddo Lake. As far as GCLA, their mission is to keep Caddo Lake natural. So this is a big fundraiser put on by GCLA and they do donate funds to CBA,” she said. “We’re a nonprofit, so we couldn’t exist without them, for sure.”
“The funds allow us to operate and buy all the supplies from fertilizer to hoses to everything I use in the day-to-day [operations],” she said.
“They also help quite a bit just volunteering. When we do a big (weevil) release or something, they come,” she said of GCLA members.
Donna McCann, a GCLA board member, said as part of another effort to try to keep the lake natural and clean, GCLA sponsored a clean-up in June. She and Sedberry noted that the “Trash to Treasures” clean-up saw the participation of about 28 boats, some of which journeyed along the lake multiple times to pick up trash.
“They got in their boats and they collected the trash all over the lake and then they got cash prizes for the trash they brought in,” said Sedberry. “We gave away $3,400 in cash and $1,800 in merchandise.”
“People had a lot of fun and collected a lot of trash,” said McCann.
GCLA thanked all who came to support Saturday’s fundraiser, as well.
“We think it’s been a good turnout,” McCann said Saturday. “We just thank all the people who support us.”