For the first time in the history of the Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council’s annual Corporate Spelling Bee fundraiser, the competition ended in a tie.
Team members representing the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and members of the Marshall ISD student team took home the win together.
“This is really unprecedented,” said council director Karen Bickerdike during the event, “I have not been here for the whole 21 years the event has been taking place, but I have never seen a tie.”
The tie came after 11 rounds back and fourth between the two final teams, who were two of 10 teams total to participate in the event this year.
Other teams included Blue Cross Blue Shield, KMHT Radio, the Marshall Lions Club, The Marshall News Messenger, Meadow Brookes Funeral Home, MISD Administration and Republic Elite.
The annual spirit stick award was given this year by judges to Republic Elite, who Judge Chad Sims said received the award for cheering loudly and for every team.
Judges for this year’s competition included Sims, along with Judge Joe Black and Judge Brad Morin, with Molly Hollis and Brad Howlett operating as emcees and James Runnels working as caller for the event.
The annual spelling bee is the main fundraiser each year benefiting the literacy council, who works to offer free adult education, tutoring, GED preparation and other services to the Harrison County community.
Bickerdike said that the council is often thought of as Marshall’s best kept secret, with a wide range of services available to anyone interested participating totally free of charge.
The literacy council also offers English as a second language tutoring, along with citizenship test tutoring for those interested.
“Everything we do at the literacy council is free,” Bickerdike said, “That’s why all of your support today is so important.”
This year’s event was especially important, added Bickerdike, because it was the first year in the past two years that they were able to hold the event in person, with virtual events held in 2021 and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community members can learn more about the Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council on their website at www.mhcliteracy.org/.