The Marshall Harrison County Juneteenth committee kicked off 2022 festivities this past Friday with the annual Miss Juneteenth pageant, crowning Marshall High School sophomore J’Shira Rudd as this year’s queen.
Fellow sophomore Jamiya Taylor was named first runner-up.
“We’ve got a lot of things scheduled for this year. “We’re starting this off by Miss Juneteenth and we’re very proud of that,” Don Ravenell, who co-chairs the annual celebration with his wife Alma, said of the annual pageant.
“The young ladies have been working very hard and so has the staff. They have been working very hard for this community,” said Ravenell.
As pageant winner, Rudd was given a $5,000 scholarship from Wiley College. The scholarship was presented by Charles Cornish on behalf of Wiley President Herman J. Felton Jr.
The Juneteenth holiday, traditionally observed on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
Rudd said she’s excited about her journey as the new Miss Juneteenth, as the holiday is one that is very significant to her.
“What Juneteenth means to me is it’s a holiday, especially for people of African American descent, to celebrate and be happy and reflect on our freedom and how far along we’ve came as an African American community all together,” she said.
She looks forward to what lies ahead for her during her reign as the Marshall-Harrison County Miss Juneteenth.
“It was an amazing experience being here,” Rudd said, following her crowning. “I’m so excited. I can’t wait to see where it takes me.
“It’s a new adventure,” she said.
Ravenell said the Juneteenth committee is excited to have the support of the City of Marshall this year and was presented with a proclamation this past Thursday officially recognizing the Juneteenth celebration in Marshall.
“We got a proclamation for Juneteenth 2022, the first time in history Juneteenth has been celebrated as a national holiday in Marshall, Texas,” said Ravenell. “We’re proud of that.”
The committee is also proud of the two Miss Juneteenth contestants. Taylor aspires to be a doctor in the medical field. Rudd aspires to be a trauma surgeon.
During Friday’s pageant, the two contestants were not only introduced to the audience, but they also displayed their talents. Taylor read an impactful poem. Rudd, a Marshall Mavette, performed a dance she personally choreographed. The contestants also entertained questions.
Co-chair Alma Ravenell outlined the responsibilities of Miss Juneteenth, which include participating as the highlight of the annual fashion show, participating in the grand parade, and also in media interviews, including an upcoming one with KSLA.
“Mr. Ravenell is also reaching out to another entity where there will be opportunities for our Miss Juneteenth to be a part of an event every month, if she wants to,” Alma Ravenell noted.
“We want Miss Juneteenth to be seen and to be noticed because she is the face of Juneteenth,” she said.
Sponsors included Ministers Kenneth and Angelita Jackson, of Anointing Grace Ministries and G.W. Carver Community Center; and former county judge and State Senator Richard Anderson and his wife Christina Anderson.
Mistress of ceremonies Hazel Phillips and keynote speaker Angelita Jackson both thanked the Ravenells for having organized the citywide Juneteenth celebration for the past eight years — almost 10 years before the observance became a national holiday in 2021.
“I want to commend them for that, celebrating our culture and keeping the legacy going,” said Jackson.
In her keynote address, Jackson spoke on women empowerment and God’s divine plan for their lives.
“God has a wonderful plan for you,” Jackson said, sharing her own story of God promoting her into the ministry after a fulfilling career where she blazed many trails making history, including as the first Black director in her department.
“Once you come into yourself and realize who you are and the power that’s within you, you are unstoppable,” she said, sharing the Biblical scripture Jeremiah 29:11.
Friday’s program also consisted of a performance by the Elite dance group of G.W. Carver Community Center. Other program participants included 10-year-old Raven Bernoudy, who spoke on the history of Juneteenth and also served as the royal assistant; the Rev. Janet Flowers of Kansas City, Missouri, who opened with a prayer; and the Rev. Kenneth Jackson, who did the closing prayer. Gayle Keys introduced the three pageant judges: Leatrice Gray, a Region 7 advocate; Cheryel Carpenter, of Marshall Main Street; and local educator Jenelle Carpenter.
Upcoming Events
Ravenell said that the group is very excited about the kick off of events, and the continuation of the celebration this upcoming weekend.
“This event is all about the community,” Ravenell said, “What happened when our ancestors finally got word that they were freed, they immediately prayed and gave thanks to God. The second thing they did was party; they held a jubilee and celebrated. That’s what we want to continue.”
On Friday, June 17, the committee will start the celebration at 10 a.m. with free art instruction for children ages 6 to 11 at the George Washington Carver Community Center, hosted by the Michelson Museum of Art.
Later that day at 6:30 p.m., that committee will host the annual style show called “Fashion for Freedom” at Memorial City Hall.
During the events, live music and an array of local vendors will also be present.
On Saturday, June 18, events will start back up at 10 a.m. with the annual Juneteenth commemorative program. This year’s program will be held at the Julius Scott Chapel at Wiley College, with College President Dr. Herman Felton scheduled as the event’s key note speaker.
The event will immediately be followed with a parade, starting at the college, at 11 a.m. The parade route goes from Wiley College all the way to the George Washington Carver Community Center, with longtime Marshall ISD educator Della Washington leading the parade as the grand marshal.
Following the parade, the George Washington Carver Community Center will host a number of events, including the Black Business Expo scheduled for noon on Saturday.
A four-wheeler competition with awards, as well as a family movie time and karaoke competition will be held throughout Saturday at the center as well.
Additionally, a domino tournament sponsored by Bo Green will be held at the center starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“What I want the community to know is how much work goes into putting on this program every year, it is a lot of work but we do it for the Marshall community because we love them,” Ravenell said.
He stated that the committee started organization of this year’s event around November last year, with a core group of just five volunteers working to make the annual event a success.