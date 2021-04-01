Despite learning remotely this semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wiley College students once again have the chance to snag some deals on professional clothing, thanks to the annual Suit Up event partnership between the university and JCPenney.
This year’s Suit Up event will be held virtually, with students invited to download the free JCPenney app or shop on the website for an extra 30 percent off by texting “WILEYCS” to 67292 on April 5 and 6.
In addition to the annual Suit Up event, Wiley College Career and Professional Development Director Kendra Sharp said the Career Services office is awarding $100 gift cards to students who are selected from turning in essays about the benefit of wearing professional attire.
Sharp first started helping students with their professional dress and professional plans beyond college in 2018 when she came on the job and started the college’s first ever Suit Up event in conjunction with JCPenney in the Longview Mall.
The Suit Up shopping event allows the students a chance to purchase dress suits, outfits and shoes appropriate for professional job interviews, internships and graduate programs. The store closed its doors to the public in previous years and the students were given free reign to find deals on clothing, shoes, makeup and hair products.
Sharp also created the new Career Closet last year that allows students to pick out outfits they might need for interviews or jobs that they might not normally be able to afford on a student income.