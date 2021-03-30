The story of Easter, highlighting the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, will be celebrated before the backdrop of an idyllic garden this Friday as Annye’s Prayer Garden presents an “Expression of Love”.
“There will be singing, praise dancing,” said Annye Fisher, who coordinates the annual Good Friday event with her sister, Mary Chalmers.
The two sisters host special programs for the public twice a year in Annye’s Prayer Garden — once at Easter and the other during Christmas — as a way to give back to the community through ministry.
This year’s Easter program begins at 6 p.m., Friday, at the prayer garden, located at 1403 Grafton Street.
COVID-19 safety measures will be observed.
“People can sit in their cars and be safe or get out and social distance,” said Fisher.
Fisher encourages the public to turn out for this Good Friday occasion, which leads up to Easter Sunday.
“It’s a family thing,” she said, describing it as a family friendly event.
“It’s going to be the things we’ve been doing. It’ll be about an hour,” she said. “It’s just the recognition of Jesus’ resurrection and celebration of his love.”