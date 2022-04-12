“The Seven Last Sayings of Christ” will be the focus on Friday as Annye’s Prayer Garden presents its annual Good Friday commemoration, beginning 6 p.m., at 1401 Grafton St., in Marshall.
“This is going to be an interdenominational commemoration of the sacrifice of Jesus. I’m excited about it. It came together real well,” said Minister Reba Godfrey, who will serve as the narrator for the occasion.
Each year, the event is coordinated by Marshall Prayer Troopers member Annye Fisher and her sister, Mary Chalmers, in Fisher’s faith-based inspired garden as a way to give back to the community through ministry. This year, Annye’s Prayer Garden teamed up with the Marshall Prayer Troopers to present an interdenominational event in the spirit of Easter.
“I’m a member of the Prayer Troopers, and the Prayer Troopers and Annye’s Garden go hand-in-hand,” said Godfrey.
“I had the idea of interdenominational speakers, and we’ve been able to get someone from different denominations,” she shared.
Last year, the Prayer Garden told the story of Jesus’ ninth hour on the cross through song. Organizers are thrilled to have the participation of local pastors from various denominations join in the celebration this year, to share Christ’s journey in His own powerful words.
Speakers for the occasion will be: the Rev. Peat Alford, pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Episcopalian Church; the Rev. Charles James, pastor of St. James Baptist Church; Minister Rita Thomas of the Full Gospel Holy Temple; the Rev. Marvin Rhodes, pastor of New Beginnings Christian Center; Bro. Luther Ray Davis of Grand Way Church of Christ; and the Rev. Sylvester Allen, pastor of Mt. Zion Spiritual Church.
Godfrey invites all to come out and celebrate Jesus’ love as shown through his crucifixion.
“God is doing a new thing and we are coming together as a body of Christ from all different denominations to worship him,” said Godfrey. “Come and adore Jesus for what He’s done for us.
“They’ll truly love it,” she said, welcoming all to attend.