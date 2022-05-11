Interstate 20 near Lansing Switch Road in Hallsville will once again be shut down in both directions Wednesday night as bridge work is finished.
The Texas Department of Transportation said the highway would be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Loop 281 (exit 599) to FM 968. Westbound traffic will be detoured at FM 450 (Exit 604) to U.S. 80.
"Motorists are encouraged allow extra time for travel if they plan to be in this area tonight," TxDOT said.