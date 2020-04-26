An antibody test for COVID-19 will be available Monday in Marshall at HealthCare Express.
The medical facility will begin offering an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) COVID-19 antibody test starting April 27.
Since many individuals have begin to wonder if they already had the virus or have been previously diagnosed with COVID, the test may offer them answers.
According to information released from Angela Evans with HealthCare Express, the test is a simple blood draw much like what getting blood taken for a LIPID panel would be like.
“When our body fights an infection, it creates proteins, called antibodies, that help your immune system fight off the virus. Those antibodies remain after the infection is gone and can tell you exactly which infections your body has been fighting. Diagnostic testing for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can only tell someone if they’re currently infected, but the new antibody tests offered at HealthCARE Express, however, reveals whether someone may have been infected in the past,” she said.
Antibody testing, also called serology testing, is used to identify the presence of an immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.These tests are only intended to detect IgG and IgM antibodies related to the virus. The test they use tests two different antibodies: Immunoglobulin G (IgG) and Immunoglobulin M. IgG antibodies appear within 7-20 days of infection and can remain from 6 months to several years. IgM antibodies appear in the same timeframe as IgG, but their numbers peak after 80 days of infection and begin to fade away within 6 months of infection. This test does not diagnose an active infection. For antibodies to be detected, patients must be symptom-free (no fever or cough) for two weeks prior to testing. The test is a simple and easy blood test and results come back within 1-3 days. The antibody testing is most accurate for people who experienced symptoms of COVID-19 at least 14 days ago.
According to Evans, the test is covered by most insurance companies. For those who are self-pay, the test and office visit is $190.
For more information, visit https://www.healthcareexpress.us/locations/texas/marshall/marshall/, call 903-938-4363. The clinic is located at 711 East End Boulevard South. They are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.