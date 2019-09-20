Several upcoming events are slotted for Jefferson in the coming weeks, including a first of its kind Antique Tractor Show, the annual Cypress River Airport Fly-In and the City Wide Rummage Sale.
Antique Tractor Show
“This is the first Antique Tractor Show in Jefferson and we plan to make it annual event,” Coordinator Francene Rainey of Diamond Don Event Center said on Thursday. “We just thought it would be really cool to have the antique tractors come to Jefferson with how historic the downtown is. We also hope this event will increase exposure to downtown Jefferson.”
Rainey said they are expecting between 50 and 100 antique tractors to line Austin Street in downtown Jefferson on Saturday, drawing about 500 to 1,000 spectators.
“We’ve had a really, really good response and we might have a few vendors set up but we will have all of our specialty shops in downtown Jefferson open and some of the downtown restaurants will offer discounts to those here for the tractor show.”
Registration is free and will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the Slow Tractor Race set for 11 a.m. Saturday on Walnut Street. The slowest tractor will win.
Rainey said there will also be a tractor parade around downtown at 2 p.m. Saturday for the tractors that run.
“We will have an information station set up at the corner of Austin and Walnut Streets for registration 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Participants and spectators are free to the show and a free dinner will be held at the Diamond Don Event Center for those exhibiting a tractor.
“We will have 10 awards for the show that are all really unique awards, like Best in Show, Crowd Pleaser, the Oldest Tractor and more,” Rainey said.
Fly-In
The 2019 Wings N’ Wheels Fly-In benefiting the Cypress River Airport in Jefferson is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28th at the airport.
“We will have the Corvettes, hot rods and other show cars meet up in front of the Jefferson General Store on Austin Street and at 10 a.m. we will caravan out to the airport where we will host the car show,” Hollis Shadden said on Thursday. “Last year we had about 30 cars and this year I’m hoping for about 50.”
There is no charge for those wishing to participate in the car show and they can just show up the morning of Sept. 28 in front of the General Store.
A barbecue plate lunch at $10 per person and $5 per child under 10 years old will be served at the Aviator’s Airport Diner on site, the one day a year that the restaurant is open. Lunch sales benefit the Cypress River Airport.
Fly-In Organizer LuAnn Johnson said the event is free and open to the public and guests can expect to see a variety of antique and vintage airplanes, including a 1943 Steerman, a 1958 Piper Apache, Cessna 172s, a Bonanza and more.
The Fly-In has been held annually for more than a decade to benefit the airport and airplanes should begin landing about 10 a.m. on Sept. 28.
The airport is located off of Hwy 143, east of Jefferson off of Cypress River Airport Road.
City Wide Rummage Sale
Next up is the bi-annual Jefferson City Wide Rummage Sale set for Oct. 4-6 in downtown Jefferson and hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
Each spring and fall, the Chamber hosts the rummage sale which is free to the public and invites area homeowners to come sell their unwanted treasures. Many local businesses also participate in the rummage sale and booths will be set up at the Jefferson Flea Market as well.
A map of all the participating places will be available at the Chamber on Oct. 3.
The sale begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 4, shuts down about 5 p.m. and reopens about 8 a.m. Oct. 5 before again shutting down about 5 p.m. On Oct. 6, the sale will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration to participate in the sale ends at 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. Registration can also be made online at https://www.jefferson-texas.com/events/#!event/register/2019/10/4/jefferson-city-wide-rummage-sale-fall