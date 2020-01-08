JEFFERSON — The Friends of Jefferson Animals (FOJA) nonprofit organization is starting out the new year by offering local pet owners reduced price vaccinations and other pet services through its partnership with the Animal Protection League (APL).
Area pet owners will have a chance on Monday to provide their pets with low cost vaccinations, as well as spay or neuter services when the APL sets up its mobile clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the corner of Polk and Henderson Streets, next to the Jefferson Outpost and across from the Museum of Measurement and Time.
The APL will also be set up at the same location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 10 and March 16.
Through FOJA’s partnership to bring the APL mobile clinic to Jefferson, the organization is hoping to ensure more Marion county pets and feral animals are vaccinated, treated for fleas and spayed or neutered.
“The single best thing we can do to improve the stray and unwanted animal population in Marion County is promote spay/neuter and routine vaccinations,” FOJA President Kimberly Parsons said.
Vaccinations are available by walk-in and spay or neuter services are available by appointment at the APL clinic. Cats spay/neuter are $35/$45, while dogs are $65/$75 for male/female. Vaccine packages are $35.
“They offer vaccinations, heartworm testing, parasite prevention, deworming, microchips, nail trims and spay or neuter services,” she said.
Those interested in setting up an appointment for a spay or neuter surgery can call 903-753-7387.
All dogs to the facility must be brought in on a leash and all cats must be brought in a crate or carrier.
FOJA is also using its partnership with the APL to help control the feral cat population in and around Jefferson and Marion county.
FOJA was formed after the Humane Society of Marion County (Dixie Humane Society) disbanded at the start of 2019. The group rehomed the abandoned dogs at the defunct facility and now serves Marion county animals by fostering, fundraising for veterinary costs and participating in a trap, neuter and release program for feral cats.
To donate to FOJA or see its current animals up for adoption, visit its website at www.friendsofjeffersonanimals.org or its Facebook page at “Friends of Jefferson Animals.” The nonprofit can also be reached by emailing FriendsOfJeffersonAnimals@gmail.com or by calling 903-471-0409.
Those wishing to donate to help with the costs of spaying or neutering the feral cats may donate via FOJA’s website at https://www.friendsofjeffersonanimals.org/ or via Paypal at friendsofjeffersonanimals@gmail.com. Donations can also be mailed to 304 N. Walnut, Jefferson, Texas, 75657.