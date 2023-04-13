Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Oscar Waweru, 52, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday and charged with four MPD class C warrants.
Ian Rivera, 34, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery.
Michael Che Jones, 43, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal trespass.
Audie James Woodall, 39, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday and charged with a traffic incident or violation for driving with an expired license.
Glen Dale Lathan Jr. 30, of Marshall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal trespass and a warrant issued by another agency.
Oniqua Briante Hill, 29, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30K and an MPD class C warrant.
Courtney Timothy Lee, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged Wednesday with theft of property between $100 and $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Robbery was reported on West Grand Ave Tuesday.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Country Club Dr. Tuesday.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported on S East End Blvd. on Tuesday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Magan Anais Currans, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with credit card or debit card abuse.
Michael Gavin Huddleston, 35, was arrested and charged Tuesday with possession of child pornography.
Freticia Lakay Woolen, 32, was arrested and charged Tuesday with burglary of habitation.