Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 50, of Marshall was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal trespass.
Robert Laverne Jones, 53, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault family violence.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass was reported on Wednesday on Pope St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Chance Fitzwater, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Eugene Thomas Stevens, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, assault causing bodily injury, possession of delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operation of vehicle with expired license.
Sandra Louise Webb, 53, was arrested and charged Wednesday with public intoxication.
Dakota Wayne Loftin, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.