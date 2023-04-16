Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Robert Laverne Jones, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged Thursday with assault family violence.
Mitchell Damon Darty, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged Thursday with possession of drug paraphernalia, manual delivery of a controlled substance nine charges.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Karlo Juventin Fuentes-Gasca, 31, was arrested and charged Thursday with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Aaron Lovell Harper, 56, was arrested and charged Thursday with assault family violence.