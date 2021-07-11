After closing the doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Area Agency on Aging of East Texas (AAA) is pleased to announce the reopening of its senior centers, serving congregate meals in Harrison, Marion, Camp, Rains, and Wood counties, beginning Monday.
“The meal sites closed to the public in March of 2020 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, the AAA continued serving clients in the senior nutrition program by offering meals through delivery or pickup,” explained Lindsey Vanderbilt, director of communications for East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG), which sponsors the senior citizen program.
The program provides nutritious meals to citizens ages 60 and older through congregate meal sites and home-delivered meals. The senior nutrition sites offer community members a chance to not only receive hot meals, but also socialize with others and learn about more AAA services, which are designed to help older citizens live independent, meaningful and dignified lives in their own homes and communities.
“It’s (about) fellowship, quality of life and connecting with others,” said Vanderbilt.
The senior nutrition sites are open to anyone that’s on the agency’s senior and nutrition program.
“They can have those meals with other people. But even if you’re not in our senior and nutrition program, you can pay for a meal,” said Vanderbilt.
Each facility has its own unique operation, offering not only food, but some fun and games.
“The AAA expends about $2.4 million for the senior nutrition program annually in East Texas, serving approximately 4,000 seniors,” said Vanderbilt. “We contract with the Meals on Wheels Ministry of Tyler to serve six counties, the Meals on Wheels of Palestine for three counties, and the AAA serves as a direct provider for six counties.”
For those without transportation, the AAA offers sponsored public transportation to the senior centers through a partnership with GoBus, officials said.
Bettye Mitchell, ETCOG’s Director of Aging, expressed appreciation to the staff for keeping the nutritious meals available to clients during the pandemic, even through the shutdown.
“Our hearts go out to our participants who have faced illness, death, and the loss of loved ones during the pandemic,” said Mitchell. “We are grateful to the staff at the senior nutrition sites, which continued to serve our seniors.
“This program is vital to help reduce social isolation of those who are homebound or in rural areas,” she added. “Many of our clients use the congregate meal sites to engage with other seniors through games, conversations, and activities, so we are excited to reopen and bring seniors together to reconnect.”
According to ETCOG, the nutrition program is a key contributor to the health and well-being of older individuals within the agency’s 14-county service region.
“The Area Agency on Aging of East Texas tailors its programs to meet the social, nutritional, educational, and logistical needs of residents ages 60 and older, caregivers, or individuals receiving Medicare, regardless of age,” officials said.
According to the AAA of East Texas’ website all meals served at the congregate nutrition sites follow the established dietary guidelines.
“Our goal is to reduce social isolation of those who are homebound or in rural areas. We also strive to promote better health through proper nutrition,” the AAA of East Texas stated.
Senior citizens, who are interested in the senior nutrition program, may check their eligibility by calling 1-800-442-8845.
The AAA senior meal sites that are reopening are below:
- The main Marshall senior center location is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 106 E. Crockett St.
- The second Marshall senior center site is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Oak Leaf Apartments, located at 113 Oakley Drive.
- The Jefferson senior center in Marion County is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 111 W. Broadway St.
- The Waskom senior center in Harrison County reopened last month, on June 14, at 165 Texas Ave. Hours of operatio
- n in Waskom are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- In Camp county, the center is located at UT Health in Pittsburg, located at 2701 US Highway 271 N., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- In Rains County, the Emory senio
r center, located at 179 Doris Briggs Pkwy., in Emory, is open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday
- In Wood County, the Yantis senior center, located at 100 City Circle in Yantis, is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.