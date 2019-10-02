Marshall, along with Jefferson and Hallsville, celebrated their annual National Night Out celebration Tuesday evening.
“We’re happy with the turnout, and appreciate the community involvement,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.
The event included a number of booths set up from community organizations including the city Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls club and others.
During the event community members were able to pick up snow cones and hot dogs provided for free.
The Marshall Fire Department did a demonstration of the Jaws of Life for community members gathered.
Marshall Police and Harrison County demonstrated their K9 divisions as well.
“We are grateful for any opportunity to engage with our community and partner with everyone to make our neighborhoods safer,” Carruth said.
In Jefferson and Hallsville, communities enjoyed a Tuesday night hanging out with their local first responders and law enforcement personnel.
The Citizens For A Better Community and a group of Hallsville neighbors hosted National Night Out parties.
“This is a good turnout,” Jefferson’s Citizens For A Better Community President Billy Ramsey said on Tuesday. “This is our third year to host a National Night Out party but it’s our second year to host a registered NNO party. This is also our third venue (Jefferson Visitors and Transportation Center) and I think we will stick with this one from now on.”
The Flight For Life CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances helicopter, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department truck and the Marion County Game Warden truck and boat all dropped in for guests to check out on Tuesday and Ramsey secured an old car for the children to participate in the Bash A Car event.
Several different groups volunteered to help out by serving food and hosting booths, including the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, which served hamburgers and hot dogs, while T & K Ice Cream served sno-cones and Citizens For A Better Community provided sloppy joes from Riverport Barbecue and Nachos from Don Juan’s. Everything was free at the event.w