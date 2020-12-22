Area fire departments were called to the scene of a grass and tractor fire this afternoon on Farm-to-Market 451.
The fire started about a mile from Highway 9 when a tractor and pasture caught on fire. Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department and Waskom Volunteer Fire Department members were able to extinguish the blaze that ultimately consumed approximately 15 acres and endangered eight structures. Community 4 VFD was also paged to the fire but disregarded.
No structures were lost in the fire, according to information provided by Elysian Fields VFD Chief Andy Engdahl.