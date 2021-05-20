East Texas area high schools are making alternate plans for upcoming 2021 graduation ceremonies due to the possibility of forecasted rainy weather.
Jefferson High School
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell announced Wednesday the Jefferson High School graduation ceremony on Friday is being moved indoors to the high school gymnasium, with overflow to be held in the high school’s Commons area.
“Due to the condition of the football field, in addition to rainy forecasts the rest of the week, graduation is being moved to the high school gymnasium,” Barnwell said Wednesday. “It is still set for Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. to allow entry only for seniors and family with entry tickets.”
Barnwell said each senior will be given a specified number of tickets for family members and entry to the public will begin at 7:40 p.m. on Friday.
“We plan to allow the opportunity for video/audio to be enjoyed in the commons/cafeteria area of the high school campus in case we have a need for an overflow room once the gym reaches capacity,” he said.
The graduation will be livestreamed on the Marion County Herald/Jefferson Jimplecute Facebook page.
Marshall High School
Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said in the event of inclement weather, the Mavericks’ graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday will be moved from Maverick Stadium to the Marshall High School gymnasium and each senior student will receive a specific number of tickets for guests’ entry.
Waskom High School
In case of bad weather during the Waskom High School graduation at 8 p.m. on Friday, the Wildcats will hold graduation in the high school gym. Each senior student will receive 10 tickets for guests to attend. The tickets will be given out to students on Thursday morning at the Senior Breakfast.
The district will make a call on the graduation ceremony location by noon Friday.
Hallsville High School
The Hallsville High School Bobcats are set to celebrate graduation at 8 p.m. on May 28 at Bobcat Stadium and Hallsville ISD district spokeswoman Gwendolyn Walker said the forecast is currently clear for that day. The district does not currently have an alternate plan outlined but will reassess if the weather forecast changes, Walker said.
Harleton High School
The Harleton High School Wildcats are set to celebrate graduation at 8 p.m. on May 28 at the Wildcat Stadium but in the event of inclement weather, the district announced Wednesday the back up plan will be to move the ceremony to 9 a.m. on May 29 at Wildcat Stadium.