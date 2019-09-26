With the high school football season well underway, East Texas school districts are now prepared to celebrate their homecoming games beginning this week.
Jefferson and Waskom High Schools will shine those king and queen crowns as they prepare to celebrate their homecoming games Friday.
Jefferson High School will begin its homecoming court festivities before the football game at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Jefferson. The Bulldogs are set to face off against the New Boston Lions at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Waskom High School will also host its homecoming court festivities before its annual homecoming game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday before the team faces the New Diana Eagles at 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
Harleton High School will host its annual homecoming festivities on Oct. 4 when the Wildcats face off against Timpson.
Elysian Fields High School will also host its homecoming court at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 when its football team faces Queen City at Yellow Jacket Stadium. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Marshall High School will host its homecoming court festivities at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 when the Mavericks face off against Nacogdoches at Maverick Stadium. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville High School will also host its homecoming court festivities at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 when the Bobcats face off against Jacksonville. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
The Karnack ISD Indians will host their homecoming in January with the school’s basketball team.