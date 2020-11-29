This #GivingTuesday, East Texas area nonprofits are hoping to get a boost of donations from generous local givers.
#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that takes place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Following Thanksgiving, and the widely recognized shopping events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday will take place on Dec. 1 and serves to kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.
Several East Texas nonprofits participate in #GivingTuesday each year, including this year the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation, the Friends of Jefferson Animals and the East Texas Alzheimer’s Association.
“Want to join me in supporting a good cause,” FOJA member Dina Carroll wrote on the FOJA Facebook page. “This #GivingTuesday, I’m raising money for Friends of Jefferson Animals and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $1 or $100 — every little bit helps.”
Carroll pointed out that on Tuesday, Facebook will match up to $7 million in donations.
“After thankful Thursday comes giving Tuesday,” Dina said. “I hope you can find it in your heart to donate to a worthy cause. FOJA aims to help alleviate the unwanted and abandoned pet issue in the (Marion County) by actively looking for fosters to hold rescues until transport, as well as actively spaying and neutering the animals within the county. Please help us help them and our community. No amount is too small. The unwanted and abandoned pets of Marion County and FOJA thank you. Please help us help them and our community.”
Donors can visit https://www.facebook.com/ donate/3370338986352858 /10221083393628124/ to donate to FOJA, which as of Friday had raised $355 of the $1,000 it seeks to raise by Tuesday.
The Hallsville ISD Education Foundation is also hoping for some donations this #GivingTuesday to help fund its grants to teachers program.
Those who are interested in joining Hallsville ISD Education Foundation’s #GivingTuesday initiative can select from three different ways to give. Donors can mail a donation to P.O. Box 810, Hallsville Tx. 76560. Donors can also text “4thekids” to the phone number 202-858-1233 and follow the prompts, or they can donate online through the Foundation’s website at hisdfoundation.org
The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance also has three ways to donate this Tuesday: by mailing a donation to P.O. Box 4223, Longview, TX 75606, texting “GiveLocal” to the phone number 202-858-1233, or by visiting online at etxalz.org
The hashtag #GivingTuesday will trend on Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday and nonprofit organizations looking to increase their social media presence can use the hashtag to attraction traffic.
For more information about #GivingTuesday, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday or the website at www.givingtuesday.org