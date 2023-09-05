A Phoenix, Arizona man was arrested after officials said he led police on a car chase through several counties.
Angel Antonio Barragan, (94-2), has been charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest search or transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on U.S. 80 in Waskom. The vehicle fled on U.S. 80 into Greenwood, Louisiana and then back down U.S. 79 into Panola County.
According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, deputies monitoring radio traffic on Monday night just before 11 p.m. learned that the Harrison County Sheriff's Office was in active pursuit of a vehicle that had crossed into Caddo Parish, Louisiana.
Clinton said the vehicle entered Panola County on U.S. 79 North in Bethany, at which point a Panola County deputy joined the pursuit, a Panola County sergeant set up spike strips at U.S. 79 and FM 31, and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper set up more spikes near the Sabine River.
At 11:04 p.m., Clinton said the vehicle reached DeBerry and hit the spike strips there, which caused three tires to flatten. The vehicle then turned right onto FM 31 North.
A short time later, Clinton said one of the car's tires blew out, and the vehicle came to a stop in the road north of County Road 3132.
"The driver refused to comply with commands to exit the vehicle, at which time Sergeant (Quade) Davis used his TASER," Clinton said. "The suspect began to accelerate forward, then put the vehicle into reverse. Sergeant Davis administered additional TASER cycles at which time the vehicle came to a stop and the driver was pulled from the vehicle and secured in handcuffs."