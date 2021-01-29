The arrest of an individual involved in a vehicle crash earlier this week has led to a deadly confession and the discovery of a homicide victim, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office officials reported Friday.
“On January 25, Harrison County deputies, Texas DPS troopers, and Hallsville Police Department responded to an accident near FM (Farm-to-Market Road 450 and I-20,” HCSO Criminal Investigations/Patrol Capt. Tyler Owen explained in a press release.
“While conducting the investigation regarding the accident, responding officers completed an arrest of an individual involved,” Owen indicated. “The arrestee later assaulted a jail sergeant during the booking process, and was charged with several counts of possession of narcotics along with weapon violations.
“On January 27th, 2021, HCSO narcotics investigators conducted an interview with the same arrestee who began confessing to murdering his friend, in Longview and disposing of his corpse within Harrison County,” Owen noted. “Longview PD was immediately notified and both agencies began investigating the homicide jointly.”
On Thursday, Jan. 28, HCSO conducted a grid search with the assistance of Texas Game Wardens,
Hallsville PD, and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office. While Thursday’s search of the large area did not reveal a corpse or physical evidence, a Hallsville PD investigator did find on Friday a corpse believed to be the victim of the homicide reported by the arrestee.
“HCSO investigators and Longview PD detectives are on scene and completing the collection of physical evidence,” Owen indicated.
HCSO Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher stated: “I am pleased that we have located the homicide victim, so the victim’s family can have closure.
“Regardless of the jurisdiction of this investigation I am pleased of the joint cooperation of multiple agencies involved and illustrates the necessity for many agencies to work together,” Sheriff Fletcher said.
The names of the victim or suspect have not been released at this time. No further details are available.