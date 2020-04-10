Several individuals have been arrested on riot charges as well as violating the emergency management plan.
Members of Marshall Police Department executed several arrest warrants across the city Tuesday, April 7.
“These arrest warrants were obtained in response to several large and violent fights that have taken place over the past few weeks in many public locations in the city,” Public Information Officer Lt. Len Ames said in a press release. “Two groups were meeting in parking lots and other public places in large numbers and engaging in fights and violent assaults. Officers would respond to these fights and disperse the participants, who often would just meet in another location and begin the altercations again.”
There has been multiple drive-by shootings that have been linked to the groups involved, and those investigations are ongoing and several arrests have been made in those cases.
Not all of these incidents were reported to the police, but most of them were video-recorded and posted to social media. Concerned citizens forwarded these videos to the Marshall Police Department and detectives began working towards identifying the individuals who were involved. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the individuals involved in the violent gatherings.
The participants were charged with Riot, Sec. 42.02 of the Texas Penal Code. The events that resulted in the riot warrants took place prior the city and state Emergency Management plan, but any incidents like this that have or will take place after the mandate will result in additional charges of “Penalty for violation of the Emergency Management Plan,” which is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or 180 days in jail.
“These events have been a threat to public safety and were escalating in their levels of violence,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “The individuals participating showed no regard for the safety of themselves or the general public and resulted in the Marshall Police Department taking decisive action to restore order to our community. This type of violence will not be tolerated in our city, and we will continue to investigate these incidents with the goal of charging those endangering themselves, all of our citizens, and our officers by their intentional disregard for the law. We are grateful to the community members who brought the videos to our attention so that we were able to charge many of those involved in this initial round of arrests, and we continue to seek identification for others that participate in this type of conduct.”
Eight Marshall residents have been arrested at this point, including Tyra Valentine, 20; Deshunan Watson, 27; Talensia Worth 25; Tylik Taylor, 21; Ashlee Manning, 26; Jamecia Okra, 22; Jiveon Gray, 24; and Iveon Gray, also 24. There is one outstanding warrant for Geonna Gray, 28.
Deonte Keeair Jordan, 22, and Jerrold Deshane Maze, 18, were arrested Wednesday on unrelated charges of violation of emergency plan.
According to Ames, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Summit Street in reference to people gathering and about to fight. When officers arrived, they observed a white Dodge Charger leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to catch up to the vehicle to make a traffic stop. The vehicle evaded officers and was located a short time later at an address on Herbert Street. Jordan and Maze were located inside the vehicle, and it was determined that both occupants were in violation of the Emergency Management Plan and they were taken into custody.
“The Marshall Police Department will continue to enforce the emergency management plan to ensure the safety of all of our citizens,” Ames said. “We ask that everyone continue to do their part during this challenging time by maintaining social distance in public, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face.”