Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper says a structure fire on West Burleson Street that took place Saturday may have been intentionally set.
Firefighters were called around 6:48 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of West Burleson Street for a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noted the fire was inside the back portion of the home. Cooper said the fire "immediately began to ventilate vertically and horizontally through its windows and roof."
The house was empty, and no injuries were reported.
"This was a very large structure fire where all of our resources were needed, spending hours to contain and control," Cooper said. "Our firefighters did an incredible job with what they were faced with. The dangers, complexities and intense head start the fire made fighting this fire very challenging."
Cooper said the fire marshal's investigation is early and ongoing, but "there is currently a probability that this fire was intentionally set, and any public help would be welcomed."
Contact the Marshall-Harrison Crime Stoppers or the police or fire department if there is any information that should be shared.