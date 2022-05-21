Community members gathered together Friday evening for a night of artistic fun, with the Blue Frog’s first Art in the Alley event.
Shawne Summerford, owner of the Blue Frog and organizer, said that the gathering was meant to be a small, personal event to promote a number of local artists.
“Its definitely a more relaxed arts event where everyone can enjoy some food, music, a little wine and just enjoy themselves,” Summerford said.
Artists Claudia Lowery and Dennis O’Bryant were present on Friday, both doing live paintings in watercolor for community members gathered in the alley.
O’Bryant, who is an artist and designer out of Marshall, said that he has been working on sketches in preparation of the event, planning to paint the local scenery he has sketched throughout the night. More of O’Bryant’s work can be found at www.denoart.com.
Lowery is a local artist as a well as a local art teacher, serving for a number of years in a wide variety of roles in the local arts community. Lowery can be contacted at (903) 926-0440 for more information on her art, art classes and art sales.
Additionally, local author Debbie Wolfe was present during the event, hosting a book signing for her book “The Adventures of Olive and Her Big Heart.”
Wolfe said that the book is based on her dog, Olive, and is something anyone, of any age can enjoy.
“It’s really about her in Alaska; she helps save some animals from a fire, but also its more about her going through a journey and eventually finding me,” Wolfe said.
Olive was also present during Thursday’s event, with pre-signed bookmarks available from her for the community to enjoy.
Wolfe also read an excerpt from her book during the event. Community members interested in learning more about the book, or purchasing a copy themselves, can contact Wolfe on Facebook @DebbieWolfe, or on Instagram @debwolfesound.
Additionally local musician Martyn Popey performed live acoustic music throughout the event for the community to enjoy.