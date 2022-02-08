The Marshall Arts League is partnering with community businesses to display a different work of art from one of their artists each month in the community.
The local organization will be displaying art at three different downtown businesses, R&R Bakery, Joe Pine Coffee Co. and Central Perks, located in the Wiseman Center.
Marshall Arts League member Patty Lovelace said that the idea came about at the groups last meeting, with the call put out to members that night to bring a piece of art they wanted the chance to display to the group’s next meeting.
On Sunday this week, members gathered together for their regular meeting, with six members bringing art they hoped would be chosen to display at one of the three businesses.
Three local artists, Laura Merrill, Sandi Bennett and Terri deNatale were selected out of the six, to be displayed in February at the three businesses.
“We are very excited about it, it was a great idea,” Lovelace said.
This is the first month of what the organization hopes will become a long-standing program, with expansion possible in the future to other locally owned businesses.
Each month members will bring a different piece of art they hope to have displayed, with other members voting on which three will be displayed for that month at the businesses.
Starting on Tuesday, community members will be able to stop by any of the three local eateries throughout the rest of February to check out the art done by local artists and selected by MAL members.
Along with this new program, Lovelace said that the organization is also working on its annual March Madness Art Show for 2022.
Community members do not have to be a member of Marshall Art League to enter the annual competition. Residents must be 18 years of age or older to participate.
The art show will be judged, and there will be cash prizes in four categories and also a Best in Show prize of $200 cash.
To enter, community members can bring their art to the Marshall Place Gallery on March 1 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Marshall Place Gallery is located in the Marshall Place Shopping Center between Hobby Lobby and Ollie’s.
Categories for the show include paintings done in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and graphite. Also mixed media work will be accepted, along with pottery, glass, fabric art, metal, wood, jewelry, sculpture and photography.
There is a fee of $20 per entry, or $35 for two or three entries, with a limit of three entries per artist.
Judging will be by a professional in the arts who is not a member of the Marshall Art League.
A reception will be held on Thursday, March 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Awards will be announced by 5 p.m.
Art will hang the entire month of March in the gallery.