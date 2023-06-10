The Michelson Museum of Art kicked off its regular summer art class program this week, welcoming students from kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the summer for this year’s program.
Education Director Olivia Runnels said that this year’s classes are focused on Art through the Ages, with each class focusing on one specific type of ancient art.
“With my degree in Art History, it seemed like the perfect fit for our summer program this year,” Runnels said.
This week, kindergarten through second grade students focused on the history and style of prehistoric art, with third- through sixth-graders learning about Egyptian art styles.
“It has been going really well so far; everyone is showing up and we have had great feedback from the students,” Runnels said.
When asked what project was their favorite from the class so far, students replied all of them, to Runnels’ delight, who said, “That’s the best thing you could ask for, having all of the kids love what they are doing.”
Each art class teaches students about the history of each artistic period, the style and symbols of the style and more.
Runnels also presents a wide range of projects through all different mediums for each of the classes, allowing participating students to try out the art they learned about for themselves.
“It’s important to give them the context to the art, so they understand the history behind it and how the art plays into the culture,” Runnels said.
Throughout the summer students will have the opportunity to learn more about Greek and Roman Art, Renaissance Art, Impressionism and Post-Impressionism, Abstract Art and more.
“It really has been great this week, and I expect it to only continue to get better throughout the summer,” she said.