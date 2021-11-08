The pencils were sliding across the pages at rooms and spaces across the estate of the Starr Family Home State Historic Site on Saturday as the Urban Sketchers East Texas hosted a sketching session.
Urban Sketchers is a global community of artists, with off shoots of smaller local chapters across the nation, that gather together on location in cities, historic sites, tourist attractions and other places where they then pick an area of the site to sketch. The Urban Sketchers movement was started on Flickr in 2007 by Journalist Gabriel Campanario.
Urban Sketchers East Texas was invited by the Starr Home’s Educator Rachel Driskill invited the group to come and sketch at the home.
“My interests are in art and history and I heard about the Urban Sketchers East Texas group from local artist Barbara Tyler who is a member of the group,” Driskill said Saturday. “Urban Sketchers is an international organization that has members who sketch all over the world. I think it’s a wonderful organization and thought it would be really neat to do here at our beautiful site here.”
Urban Sketchers Administrator Lynn Wells said the sketching events are free and anyone of any skill level or age is welcome to attend. Artists bring their own tools and mediums and at the end of the sketching time, the artists gather together to have a “throw down.” Where they examine each other’s work.
“We’ve sketched at the Syrup Festival, Jefferson, the pumpkins at Ellis Pottery, Silver Grizzly in Longview, Joe Pines Coffee in Marshall and the Scottsville cemetery — that’s one of our favorite places because it is so peaceful there,” Wells said. “We just draw what we see on location.”
Fellow Sketcher and Administrator Jeannie Davis said the group meets every other week on Saturday to sketch on location somewhere across East Texas.
“We pick some places, sometimes we’re invited,” she said. “The Starr Family Home was kind enough to invite us here today. We’ve never sketched here before.”
Wells said the sketching sessions typically draw about three to 12 participants and last a couple of hours.
The group has a Facebook page which visitors can follow to find sketching session days, times and locations by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/1034315946752675