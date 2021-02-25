An artist’s reception to exhibit the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s new show Cosmic Creativity at the Marshall Place Gallery will take place today, from 5 to 7 p.m., after winter weather caused the show to be rescheduled last week.
The event is free and open to the public at the gallery located at 1300 E. Pinecrest St. in Marshall, with masks and social distancing required at the event.
All community members in attendance at the event can enter a drawing to win a free collaborative work done by the two artists. The drawing is free to enter, with community members simply required to fill out a slip upon entrance.
About the artists
Ilea Osborne
Osborne works largely in mixed media for her art, utilizing a range of tools to create her uniquely personal art style.
“It’s a lot of layering, a lot of drying and waiting and layering to get this results that I am looking for,” she said.
She said that she and her family moved to Marshall about six years ago, to be closer to her husband’s family. Though Osborne has been working as an artist for much longer than that, with her art being displayed at shows in Dallas, Florida and more.
In fact, Osborne said that art runs in her family, since her father was a painter, and many of relatives work in the arts industry, as authors, artists, and even working for the Black Entertainment Television (BET) network.
“We have a lot of creativity in my family, and I was taught at a young age how to focus that into art,” she said.
Osborne said that for her art she is inspired by female empowerment, and the powerful evolution of women and of art.
“We only know history because of art,” Osborne said. “I mean just think of it, we have the hieroglyphics, we have cave paintings and carvings, all of this is art that told us the story of our ancestors.”
She said that she wants to tell the stories of women and the reality of their lives, as they are.
“Experiencing my art is witnessing the people of today meeting nature in ones dream state or subconscious. This alone is your very experience with my most intimate core of where my creativity constantly flows from my subconscious to yours,” Osborne said in her artist’s statement.
Randy Sherrod
Sherrod said that he got started in the art world about six years ago, as a hobby and an emotional outlet.
His work is largely abstract, with a powerful mixture of texture and color that portray intimate emotions without every creating a clear image.
“I was 40 when I got started, and I just really needed an emotional outlet, there was a lot going on, and this was a way for me to take all of the mess in my head and turn it into something else,” he said.
Sherrod has since moved to the Marshall area, to be closer to family who lives in the area, and has been participating in local art shows and organizations since that time.
In July 2020, Sherrod was awarded second place at the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s annual Juried Art Show for his piece titled “Dirty Boy”, which is currently on display at the gallery.
He said that he is largely inspired in his work by literature, art, songs, and his favorite artist Jackson Pollock.
“These are really spiritual creations for me, life is like a beautiful mess, and that’s what I want everyone to feel when they look at my art,” he said.
Both artists work will be on display at the Marshall Place Gallery, located at the interception of Pinecrest and Highway 59 in Marshall, through the end of the month.