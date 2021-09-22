As the State Legislature kicked off a third special session this week, State Rep. Chris Paddie announced on Wednesday his decision to not seek re-election in 2022.
“Serving as State Representative for the people of East Texas has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Paddie said. “I’m proud of the many accomplishments and landmark reforms my colleagues and I have delivered during my service as State Representative.”
“I love and respect the Texas House and will certainly miss serving with so many great people who have become like family to me. However, I also recognize that the greatness of the House existed long before I joined it and it will exist long after I am gone,” he said. “I look forward to supporting Speaker Phelan and my House colleagues as they continue their service to our great state.”
Thanking his supporters, Paddie expressed specific gratitude to his wife, Brooke, and their sons, Topher and Noah, for their unwavering support.
“They have sacrificed so much over the last 10 years and it’s time for me to focus on what’s best for them and our future,” said Paddie.
Paddie said he will not be seeking any other political office. For now, he’s remaining fully committed to advocating for good public policy and will continue to do so in non-elected avenues of public service, he said.
“Serving in the Legislature is not a career, but a way to serve your neighbors,” said Paddie. “I remain forever grateful for the constant support and trust shown to me by the people of House District 9.”
Paddie had previously announced last month that he would be seeking re-election. In Wednesday’s announcement, he said he had decided, as the House begins working through the process of redistricting, that “the timing is right to spend more time with my family and allow my East Texas colleagues to spend time fighting for our values instead of having to make some of the tough choices required in the redistricting process.”
House District 9 consists of Harrison, Panola, Marion, Cass, Sabine, and Shelby counties. Regarding the legislature’s work on redistricting, Paddie said he’s not certain of the fate of the counties in HD9.
“It is unclear where these counties will ultimately wind up, as we are in the very beginning of the redistricting process, but they will almost certainly wind up with one of our neighboring legislators,” he told the News Messenger.
Local reaction
Upon hearing the news of Paddie’s decision, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur both expressed their gratitude to Paddie for his service, as well as concern for the district as lawmakers begin to work on redrawing political boundaries.
“Chris Paddie is the epitome of a true Texas statesman,” said LaFleur. “I wish him and Brooke nothing but the best!”
“I have stood in his Austin office and seen with my own eyes the 20-plus hours a day he and his staff have put in for us,” said LaFleur. “He is the same person he was when he was elected to HD9; he didn’t let the Austin “swamp” effect him! Chris still remains an East Texas guy.
“Our region owes Chris a debt of gratitude for all the great things he has done for Northeast Texas,” said LaFleur.
LaFleur said his only concern is what now regarding the fate of the district.
“Who will be our representation in Austin? Will they care about rural East Texas the way Chris did or will they only care about votes?” he said are his concerns.
LaFleur said the next representative for the area will definitely have big shoes to fill.
“Change is difficult but also rewarding at times. I look forward to seeing who will represent us and they have a big pair of boots to fill,” he said.
Harrison County Judge Sims echoed his sentiments.
“The news of Rep. Paddie’s choice not to run again is very disappointing,” said Sims. “He is a strong supporter of Harrison County and all rural counties.
“When I needed something for our county, he was always available and helpful,” said Sims. “Helpful is an understatement; Rep. Paddie would work hard on issues that affected Harrison County.”
Sims noted how hard working and effective Paddie is in his elected role, particularly when it comes to fighting for the best interest of rural communities.
“Over time, a representative in the legislature builds seniority and influence,” said Sims. “If the member is a hard worker and a level-headed leader, they’ll often get appointed to important committees. Rep. Paddie did just that.
“He was not just appointed to the State Affairs committee, he was appointed as its chairman,” Sims pointed out. “As Rep. Paddie is from and represents rural communities, the strength of his committee chair position gave rural counties across the state excellent representation.
“My concern is that as populations are concentrated in big cities and they gain more state representatives, rural counties and communities will have a smaller voice at the table,” said Sims. “It can be common to pass legislation that appeases the masses but has detrimental effects on rural areas. Rep. Paddie was watchful for this problem and made sure rural areas were considered.”
Judge Sims said he appreciates the energy and effort Paddie invested into serving Harrison County and its residents.
“I would offer a sincere thank you to Rep. Paddie for his constant support of not just Harrison County but East Texas!” said Sims. “I wish him the best in the future.”
In addition to the county judges, Harrison County Republican Party chair, Lee Lester, also shared his reaction to Paddie’s announcement. Lester, along with eight other members of the executive board of the local party, recently voted to censure Paddie.
Citing 18 grievances, the censure had called for the State Republican Executive Committee to approve the censure and ask him not to file for reelection.
“I was very surprised to learn that Rep. Paddie changed his mind and decided not to run for re-election,” Lester said. “The people of Harrison County have tried for several years to work with him on legislation and were disappointed important issues and priorities were ignored.
“We have a representative republic; meaning that we elect people to go to Austin and Washington to represent us and our beliefs,” said Lester. “The citizens of HD 9 voted almost two years ago detailing legislative priorities that we wanted to be done in this legislative session. Most of these issues passed with over 90 percent support in HD9. This is what we elected him to accomplish and work toward, and the majority of these issues were ignored.
“I would have preferred for Paddie to have done what he campaigned he would do, what his constituents sent him to Austin to do, instead for him to now step aside,” Lester continued. “It will be our job now to find the person in HD9 that represent our district and our values in Austin.”
Paddie told the News Messenger that the censure had no influence on his decision announced Wednesday.
“This small group of malcontents has tried to defeat me the previous two elections, in which I won with 64 percent and 80 percent of the vote,” said Paddie. “Their petty political stunts had no impact on the voters of Harrison County and did not have any effect on my decision.”