Along with Governor Greg Abbott’s orders Monday to begin reopening “nonessential” businesses in Texas that have been closed for over a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak comes a wave of hope that the state will be able to have a semi-normal summer.
Part of the community that is split about 50/50 are the local sports leagues, who have been working to balance waiting for the okay from local government before commencing their delayed seasons and cancelling the seasons all together.
Kendrick Biggs, President of the Marshall Youth Baseball Association, said that though the beginning of the season has been delayed due to the closure of Airport Park and the social distancing requirements by the city, the league is still planning to begin game play as soon as possible.
“We are still trying to work through this and get our season in,” Biggs said.
The league does not have a set start date planned thus far, though Biggs said they expect to begin the season in June. The leagues current plan is to wait two weeks after the city officially reopens Airport Park to begin to play.
“We are just asking everyone to continue to be patient, this is new to all of us and we need to be sure to keep everyone in the community safe first and foremost,” Biggs said.
For more information on the league’s COVID-19 statement and updated information on the 2020 season go to www.marshallbaseball.org.
The Marshall Youth Softball Association Board of Directors however, announced the cancellation of the 2020 season last month.
The board stated that the decision was due to the ongoing social distancing requirements put in place to help protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The MYSA plans to refund all community members who registered for the season both online and in person, stating that due to social distancing requirements community members are only able to get their refunds by check or by electronic refund.
The league stated that they have been working since the announcement to contact families that have registered, and that anyone with questions can email marshallyouthsoftball@yahoo.com.
Chad Patterson, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of East Texas, said that the group will be following the opening of the local ISD partners for when they plan to begin opening back up their programs.
“For Sports and Rec programming, we are offering weekly virtual activities to all of our kids and families, and are considering additional virtual programs over the summer,” Patterson said. “Once the restrictions are lifted by both Governor Abbott, and our local county and city leaders in Marshall/Harrison County, we will consider programs we can offer outdoors like clinics, and activities we can offer in our gym at our Carlile Club in Marshall.”
The soccer program in the fall planned by the club is still scheduled for its regular season play.
“We do want to encourage kids and families to find safe ways to be active. This could be accomplished through taking family walks or runs, playing in their yards, kicking their soccer balls, or riding their bikes,” said Amy Nissley, Boys and Girls Club Athletic/Recreation Director, “Physical activity is for our bodies as well as our minds.”
For more information on the clubs programs go to www.thementoringalliance.com/boys-and-girls-clubs-of-east-texas.