Since the Labor Day weekend cleanup at the historic Pope City African American Cemetery in Woodlawn, community members with ties to the historic burial grounds have rallied together, establishing an association to oversee the cemetery’s continued maintenance.
As a result, the first meeting of the Pope City African American Cemetery Association was held Oct. 12 in the board room at Marshall Public Library. The association has already planned its next cleanup for Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.
“The Association’s mission is maintenance and preservation of the Pope City African American Cemetery,” noted association member, Cheryel Carpenter.
“We must ask ourselves how can we abandon a cemetery, a sacred place which holds our heritage and history? We can’t.” she said.
During its first meeting, the association established bylaws and elected officers. Eugene Jackson was elected president, David Carpenter was elected vice president, Jenelle Carpenter was elected secretary and Edward Drumgoole was elected treasurer.
“The president has been a long-time designated trustee for the cemetery, which was established as the Owens Chapel and Friendship Colored Cemetery in 1911 on two acres behind Pope City Baptist Church,” Carpenter noted.
The cemetery roster includes approximately 125 names, including military veterans and educators.
Carpenter said the Association is working on membership, fundraising and beautification efforts, which include the construction of a new pavilion and installation of concrete benches.
The association’s yard sale fundraiser is set for Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon, at U.S. Highway 59 and Foster Drive. Proceeds will benefit the association and the long-term maintenance and preservation of the cemetery.
Membership in the association is open to anyone who has family buried in the Pope City African American Cemetery. For more details, call 817-832-3470.