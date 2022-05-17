Moving forward with the installation of a new Automated Weather Observation System at the airport, the Harrison County Commissioners Court has awarded the project to the lowest bidder Pappas Technologies, of Atlanta.
The company submitted the lowest bid of $104,000 for the installation.
“We opened the two bids that we received. One bid was from Atlanta, Texas. The other group was out of Colorado; so [we’re] fortunate to have the lower bid from a local person,” County Judge Chad Sims said, noting that the company is located just two counties to the north of Harrison.
“As TxDOT Aviation gets involved, they will help us along with the installation of the project,” he said.
In April, the commissioners court approved specifications and contract documents for the installation of a new AWOS system.
“AWOS is the automated weather observation system that broadcasts the local weather to pilots as they are coming into the airport so they can determine if they’re able to land; and, if they are, which direction the wind’s blowing so they can land …,” Judge Sims explained, noting the system also broadcasts the temperature.
“We have an old system; we’ve been repairing it,” said Sims.
The new AWOS system is being funded by a $158,000 grant awarded to the county from TxDOT. The funding from TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program was approved last summer by the Texas Transportation Commission.
“TxDOT aviation group had a grant available to us. We secured the grant, and (collected) the bids,” Sims said, noting they just opened the bids this month.
Judge Sims previously expressed how appreciative he is of the support of TXDOT’s aviation program.
“Pilots rely on accurate weather information including visibility, cloud ceiling and wind direction for safe operations,” Judge Sims said before.
“Our current system often does not report all the weather data or may not broadcast the information far enough for pilots to make informed decisions,” he added.
About 275 community airports throughout the state were eligible for funding through the grant program, which is designed to preserve and improve the state’s general aviation system by providing funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports.
According to TxDOT, community airports play an integral role in transportation as arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than 3 million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.
Sims noted previously that the new AWOS system will bring improved technology and reliability for the safety of local air traffic.
“We look forward to the installation of this new system,” he stated previously.