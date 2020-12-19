Austin Bank recently honored a group of 80 employees with a combined total of 1,225 years of experience as recipients of the Bank’s 2020 Service Awards. Marshall employee Debbie Perkins was recognized for her outstanding work and 15 years of service with the company.
“We are proud of all these employees because they work as a team serving our friends, neighbors and businesses located here in East Texas,” said Austin Bank Vice Chairman Jeff Austin III. “They are the key to our Bank’s success. Each one takes pride in the tasks they handle in their job; and at the same time these employees continually strive to provide excellent service to our Bank customers.”
“At Austin Bank our employees are the difference and they perpetuate Austin Bank’s legacy for exceptional service,” said Russ Gideon, President and CEO. “Each one has earned and deserves this recognition for their dedicated commitment to the Bank and its customers. We are proud of their contributions and accomplishments.”
Perkins, Teller Supervisor for the Bank’s location in Marshall, has more than 20 years in the banking industry. She joined Austin Bank in 2005, and serves as a teller trainer and a mentor to new employees. She was recognized as Best Bank Teller in 2014 by readers of the Marshall News Messenger.
Perkins and her husband, Randy, reside in Marshall. They have three married daughters and seven grandchildren.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the 12th consecutive year. With assets in excess of $1.9 billion, bank offices are located in 34 East Texas locations within 24 cities and twelve counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 111 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.