Local author Anna Oney will be at the Marshall Public Library today from 5 to 7 p.m. to sign copies of her latest book “A Broken Time”.
This is the second book in a series Oney is writing, which follows the next generation of families from her last book, battling the same evil the “new world army”.
Oney is a Marshall local, having graduated from Marshall High School.
She said that it took her six years to write her first book, called “The Leftovers of a Life”, and about a year and a half to write “A Broken Time”.
“Reality is not that interesting to me,” Oney said, “I prefer fiction.”
She said that she was very inspired by the stories of cowboys and Indians in writing her fiction, and often pulls aspects of the story from her own life.
“My father found an almost perfect tomahawk in the woods behind our house, so in the story one of the characters finds a tomahawk and that connects her with the spirit of the Indian who used it,” she said.
She also talked about her dog, Stella, who plays a big role in the book.
Oney said that she grew up an avid reader, escaping into the world of JK Rowling when she was younger.
“I remember just how exciting that was for me, going to pick up the next book and discovering what happened next,” she said.
She said as an adult she is still inspired by Rowling, but also enjoys the works of authors like Stephen King.
Oney said that she hopes to write at least one more book in this series, and has a number of other ideas for additional stories.
The event today will be a book signing, where community members can join Oney at the library to discuss her books and have her sign their copies. Light refreshments will also be available.
For more information on Oney or to purchase her book go to her Facebook page titled Anna Oney Author.