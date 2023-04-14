The small town of Avinger has big plans for April 29, when droves of people are expected to attend its Wildflowers & Wine festival. The festival is part of the area’s historic Wildflower Trails event, and for the first time Avinger will host a wine garden, a hot dog eating contest, Bingo, plus jeep and motorcycle shows.
“We’ll also have all our old favorites, like the Art & Photography Show, the treasure hunt, a Canine Costume Contest, and a big community parade,” said Elaine Moulton, President, Avinger Chamber of Commerce.
Several free children’s activities are also planned, including a fishing tank, an animal education center, face painting and a children’s mural.
The wine garden opens at 11 a.m. with wine tasting from East Texas wineries. A $10 entry fee supplies a glass and a wine bag, and the opportunity to talk shop with expert vintners. In the past, the Avinger wine festival was held in November, but organizers are combining it with the spring event to bring a new element to the day.
“The participating wineries are enthusiastic about being part of a larger happening,” said organizer Ronnie Politi. “And just as before, we will fund college scholarships with the wine garden proceeds. Supporting the education of our young people is a primary goal of the wine festival.”
Wildflowers & Wine is expected to attract local and regional visitors, with the day beginning at 10 a.m. with registration and exploration of the many merchandise booths. At 10:30 a.m. the Canine Costume Contest struts its stuff, followed by a hot dog eating contest at noon and a parade at 4 p.m.
In between visitors can visit the free Art & Photography Show, inspect local jeeps and East Texas Spyer Ryder bikes, choose from the many food trucks, and take aim at local celebrities in the dunking booth. All-day music and commentary will be provided by 92.3 FM, The Depot. At 5 p.m. the action moves to the Volunteer Fire Department, the site of a rollicking Bingo game.
“We invite everyone to come enjoy the day in Avinger,” said Moulton. “We are a small town, but we have a big heart, and we look forward to showing you that on April 29.”
Visit the Avinger Chamber of Commerce website at avingertxchamber.org/wildflower-trails or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AvingerAreaChamberOfCommerce/ for details.