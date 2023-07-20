An Avinger man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Marshall, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs said.
Joshua Adam Tolar, 41, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge J. Rodney Gilstrap on July 17.
“Tolar was part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Marshall area,” Diggs said in a press release.
Law enforcement officers intercepted a package intended for Tolar containing almost 3 kilograms of meth shipped through the Postal Service on Jan. 12, 2021, Diggs said. On May 8, 2021, Tolar was stopped by officers and was found to have 505 grams of meth and 110 grams of marijuana in his possession, Diggs said.
“As the importer and distributor of methamphetamine, Tolar was held responsible for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distributing multiple kilos of methamphetamine,” Diggs said.
Tolar was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 15, 2022 and charged with drug trafficking violations.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (Homeland Security Investigations), the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker.