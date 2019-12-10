Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher, the chief deputy for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, has filed for the position of sheriff for the 2020 election cycle.
Local Republican Party chair, Lee Lester, said Fletcher filed on Monday, the last day of filing.
“Sheriff Tom McCool withdrew his application,” Lester said. The sheriff had submitted his application for reelection when filing kicked off Nov. 9.
Maxine Golightly, Democratic Party chair, also reported one filing on Monday. Pct 2 Constable Brant Moore filed for re-election, she said.
Longtime Marshall Police Department officer, George Gill, filed Nov. 29 on the Democratic ballot, for the office of sheriff.
The 10 county-wide offices that are up for grabs in Harrison County include: sheriff, 71st District Judge, tax assessor collector, county commissioner precinct 1, county commissioner precinct 3, all four constable offices and the office of justice of the peace precinct 4.
The local Republican Party Primary has drawn two contested races for the March 3, 2020 Primary. Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield is being challenged by local business owner, Robert Bryan, who is also a former Department Public Safety trooper.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin will face local educator, Rodney Blackwell.
Others who have filed on the Republican Party ticket include incumbents: Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, Pct. 4 JP Nancy George, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, and Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall.