A special baccalaureate worship service is planned Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road in Marshall.
All high school graduates are invited along with their families, friends and youth groups.
“This service will focus on worshiping God, thanking God for this special time of accomplishment, and praying for guidance as these graduates face the future,” organizers said in a press release. “It features a special time of silent prayer as each graduate’s name is called. It is a wonderful companion event to graduation that our seniors, family, and friends will find meaningful.”
This year’s speaker is Father Zach Kunnakkattuthara of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marshall. The annual event is sponsored by the Marshall Ministerial Alliance and will feature music by the Marshall High School Fine Arts Department.
For more information, call (903) 935-3787. All graduates desiring to participate will need to meet in the Cumberland Presbyterian church gym at 6:15 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday to have questions answered and give information needed for the service. Students should dress as they would dress for church.