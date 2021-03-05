The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce is teaming up once again with At Your Service catering for another cinnamon roll sale to benefit the chamber, this time to celebrate the Easter season.
Kim Brown, programs director with the chamber, said that after the first sale, the chamber received numerous inquiries as to where community members could get more.
“We have just been getting call after call, with people asking for more because they didn’t get enough for their business, or people who just needed to know where they could get another tray,” Brown said.
During the last sale, the chamber sold 121 boxes of cinnamon rolls, according to Brown, who said that with a longer ordering period for this event they expect to see more.
The cinnamon rolls are $27 for a tray of nine, made by Ronna and Reese Reed, owners of At Your Service catering company.
The sale is ongoing, and runs through March 25. The chamber will once again be hosting a pick up event on March 31, when those who ordered the rolls can come by the chamber office to pick them up.
Delivery is also an option for community members who purchase more than one tray of cinnamon rolls, and will also be done on March 31.
Ronna Reed previously told the News Messenger that the cinnamon rolls are an old family recipe, made with all natural ingredients by the company for over 30 years.
“These are not your everyday cinnamon rolls,” Reed said, “People just absolutely love them.”
Community members interested in purchasing a tray of cinnamon rolls can contact the chamber at (903) 935-7868 or at (318) 669-0542.