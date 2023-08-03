As the Marshall area gears up for the upcoming school year, the George Washington Carver Community Center, Family Ministries, and Communities in Schools of East Texas with the State Burners MC will each be hosting Back to School Bashes to provide school supply giveaways for students.
The George Washington Carver Community Center Back to School Bash will be held on Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. and is sponsored by AGM, Jabari Men, Heritage Home Health and Hospice, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, & GWCC. The bash will feature a school supply giveaway to the first 100 children attending.
The bash will include the Marshall Junior High School cheerleaders, mascots from Marshall ISD, local colleges, and the City of Marshall. The event will feature door prizes food, and music for those attending. There will be stories read to the children as well, with ages 3-12 encouraged to attend with a parent or guardian.
“Key people from the community will read stories to the children,” reads the promotional flier from the George Washington Carver Community Center. “The event will also feature a PHENOMENAL storyteller!”
The Back to School Bash will be held at the George Washington Carver Community Center located at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall.
Family Ministries will also be presenting a Back to School Bash ahead of the school year, held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The event will have hot dogs and frito pies for those in attendance and feature activities for children including bounce houses, a water slide and more.
The Family Ministries Back to School Bash will be hosted at Miles of Smiles Childcare located at 1305 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall. The event will also have a school supply giveaway for students, and children must be present to receive their supplies.
The Communities in Schools of East Texas and the State Burners Motorcycle Club will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 12 as well. The event will have free hot dogs and chips for those in attendance and will also feature the Kona-Ice food truck.
This event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marshall City Park and will be giving school supplies away for children in grades K-5 who are present at the event, while supplies last.